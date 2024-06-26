Action-packed Christmas rescue mission 'Red One' set to release on November 15

'Red One' trailer: Dwayne Johnson-Chris Evans search for 'kidnapped' Santa

By Tanvi Gupta 11:09 am Jun 26, 2024

What's the story Amazon MGM Studios has released the exciting trailer for its forthcoming Christmas action-adventure film titled Red One. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, and J.K. Simmons in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a kidnapped Santa Claus (Simmons), code-named 'Red One,' and the ensuing rescue mission led by the North Pole's Head of Security (Johnson) and a notorious bounty hunter (Evans).

Trailer: As soon as Santa Claus is kidnapped, thrills begin!

The Red One trailer showcases Johnson's character using advanced Christmas technology to convert a Hot Wheels car into a full-sized Chevy Corvette. The excitement peaks when Santa Claus is kidnapped, drawing Evans and Johnson into a hilarious rescue mission. In one scene, Evans's character requests a Wonder Woman action figure at a toy store, prompting Johnson's character to retort, "Not how it works, come on!"

Take a look at the trailer here

'Red One' cast and crew details revealed

The cast of Red One also includes Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, and Wesley Kimmel. The film is directed by Jake Kasdan, known for the Jumanji reboots, which prominently featured Johnson. The script was written by Chris Morgan from a story by Hiram Garcia. The production team consists of Garcia, Danny Garcia, Johnson himself, Morgan, Kasdan, and Melvin Mar. The film will be released theatrically on November 15.

Meanwhile, a quick look at Johnson and Evans's upcoming ventures

Earlier this year at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Amazon MGM Studios showcased 30 minutes of footage from Red One, requesting attendees to keep the plot details under wraps. Johnson's recent roles include Red Notice and Black Adam, with upcoming projects including voicing a role in Moana 2 and appearing in the biopic The Smashing Machine. Evans recently starred in Ghosted and Pain Hustlers, and his future projects include Ethan Coen's ensemble comedy Honey Don't!