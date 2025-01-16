What's the story

The second season of XO, Kitty arrived on Netflix on Thursday, following the mixed reception of the first season in May 2023.

A spin-off series of the To All the Boys films, it marks the return of Kitty, Yuri, and Dae, among other major characters.

It's delightful, funny, and vibrant, but its messy plotlines keep us from completely investing in the series.