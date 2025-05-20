The plot of Love & War still remains under wraps, but it is being termed as a passionate romantic saga against the backdrop of a conflict.

The film reunites Kapoor and Bhansali after they collaborated on Saawariya in 2007, and this is Bhansali's first project with Kaushal.

Insiders believe Kapoor and Kaushal's physical commitment to their roles hints at the intensity and emotional depth of their characters.