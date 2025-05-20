Ranbir, Vicky drop major weight for Bhansali's 'Love & War'
What's the story
Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal have lost weight for their roles in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Love & War.
A reliable industry source revealed to MoneyControl that Kapoor has shed 12kg, while Kaushal has dropped 15kg.
The source attributes this transformation to Bhansali's rigorous physical and emotional preparation requirements.
"This extensive physical transformation of both stars is evident enough to light up the screens for the audiences."
Plot details
'Love & War': A passionate romantic saga
The plot of Love & War still remains under wraps, but it is being termed as a passionate romantic saga against the backdrop of a conflict.
The film reunites Kapoor and Bhansali after they collaborated on Saawariya in 2007, and this is Bhansali's first project with Kaushal.
Insiders believe Kapoor and Kaushal's physical commitment to their roles hints at the intensity and emotional depth of their characters.
Fan reactions

Fans have noticed Kapoor's transformation, particularly after they saw him at a recent event looking visibly leaner.
Meanwhile, Kaushal, who is known for his physically demanding roles in films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike, has once again pushed his limits for this project.
Love & War is currently being shot, with the film set to be released in 2026.
Alia Bhatt plays the third lead.