5.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Japan's Hokkaido; is there tsunami warning?

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake shook Japan 's northern Hokkaido region on Monday, July 28, startling residents across several districts. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), however, confirmed there was no tsunami risk despite the strong tremors. The quake was felt in eastern Hidaka and southern Tokachi areas, where it registered a level four on Japan's seismic intensity scale.

Second tremor Second earthquake of magnitude 4.5 rocks Japan's Tokara Islands On July 8, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 had rocked the coast of Japan's Tokara Islands at around 11:00am local time (02:00 GMT). The quake originated from a depth of about 30km. The tremor also registered a level four on the seismic intensity scale at Kusekijima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture's Toshima Village. However, like the Hokkaido quake, this one too posed no tsunami threat.

Aftershocks Akusekijima was rocked by 2 more tremors overnight Before that, the Tokara Islands were hit by another earthquake near Akusekijima on July 7, at 12:02pm. This quake also registered a level four on the seismic intensity scale. Akusekijima was then rocked by two more tremors overnight, one at 12:08am measuring four and another slightly stronger one at 12:12am, which registered five.