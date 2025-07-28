Warring Thailand, Cambodia agree to 'immediate, unconditional' ceasefire 

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire after days of deadly border clashes. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the development after hosting talks between Thailand's acting PM Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet in Putrajaya. The United States and China were also present at the meeting. The conflict has so far killed at least 35 people and displaced over 270,000 from both sides of the border.

Unresolved tensions Despite ceasefire announcement, clashes continue However, despite the announcement of a ceasefire, reports indicate that clashes continue. Al Jazeera reported that artillery fire was still being heard after the talks began. A large military build-up in Thailand also indicates escalating tensions. Thailand's military also accused Cambodian snipers of camping in contested temples and accused Phnom Penh of increasing troop presence along the border.

Accusations exchanged Both sides hurl accusations On the other hand, Cambodia's Ministry of National Defence accused Thailand of deploying heavy weapons into its territory. Spokeswoman Maly Socheata alleged Thai forces targeted areas near disputed temples and fired smoke bombs over Cambodian territory. She claimed Cambodian troops successfully repelled these attacks. She also claimed that before daybreak on Monday, the Thai military targeted locations near the historic Ta Muen Thom and Ta Kwai temples, which Cambodia claims as its territory but Thailand disputes.

War Trump warned both countries On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said he warned the leaders of both countries that there would be no talks about lowering the 36% trade duties he put on them unless they stopped fighting. "I called the prime ministers of each and said, 'we're not going to make a trade deal unless you settle a war'," he said. "I think they want to settle."