Thai theme park's 2-way mirror in men's restroom sparks outrage
What's the story
Dream World Bangkok, a popular amusement park in Thailand, has come under severe backlash for placing a two-way mirror in the men's room.
The controversial installation lets men watch women as they prepare, putting on make-up or styling their hair.
The move has triggered a public outcry on social media over invasion of privacy and gender discrimination.
Social media revelation
Video exposes controversial restroom feature
The controversy started when a user, "internet Hall of Fame," with over 3.7 million followers, posted a video revealing the two-way mirror in the men's restroom of Dream World Bangkok.
The park, located in the Thayaburi district and about a 50-minute drive from Bangkok, is famous for its seven themed areas and a number of exciting rides.
Working
Understanding the 2-way mirror's function
Two-way mirrors (or one-way mirrors) are commonly found in interrogation rooms and have a fine metallic layer on them.
The brighter side of the mirror works like a normal one, while the other side, which is darker, allows people to see through.
The mirror was originally installed in 2019 as a "fun" feature.