Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, pilot killed

In a tragic incident, an Indian Army pilot lost his life after a Cheetah helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Another pilot was injured in the crash that took place around 10 am. As per reports, the chopper was on a regular sortie with both pilots. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined. Here's everything about the development.

Army officials confirmed that a Cheetah helicopter crashed in Tawang, AP, close to India's boundary with China. Defense spokesperson Col AS Walia told PTI that the crash happened during a routine sortie in a forward area. "Cause of the crash was not immediately known," he said. The two pilots on board were rescued from the crash site and taken to the hospital.

Lt Col Saurabh Yadav received critical injuries during the crash. He was rushed to the nearest Army hospital but succumbed to the injuries, NDTV reported. The co-pilot, whose name is not known, is reportedly under treatment. "With regret, we inform that one of the pilots, Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment," the Army reportedly said.

In March, another Cheetah helicopter crashed in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the death of its pilot. Bad weather has led to multiple chopper crashes in AP. Since 2010, 40 people lost their lives in six such crashes. To recall, India's former Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, with 13 others, also died after Air Force's Mi-17 V5 chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu.