Notion's AI-powered email client helps you build your ideal inbox
What's the story
Notion is rolling out its third productivity app, Notion Mail, joining Notion and Notion Calendar in its growing suite of work tools.
Currently available for web and Mac, and in testing for iOS, the new email client marks the company's latest move to rival platforms like Microsoft Office and Google's Workspace.
Notion Mail connects with your Gmail account and uses AI technology to help organize emails, draft responses, schedule meetings, and search through messages.
Customization focus
Notion Mail: A unique approach to email management
Jason Ginsberg, an engineer working on Notion Mail, said the idea wasn't just to add AI to a pre-existing inbox. Rather, it was about empowering users with their own custom inboxes.
"The way we built Notion Mail is almost down to the building blocks, or the fundamentals of how email works," Ginsberg said.
He highlighted its modularity and user-defined configurations for a personalized experience.
Innovative capabilities
Notion Mail's unique features and integrations
A standout feature of Notion Mail is its "Groups" functionality, enabling users to segment emails by various criteria such as date, sender, or labels.
This flexibility allows for a more organized inbox, where emails can be grouped into categories like "Today," "Yesterday," or by specific contacts.
In the "Edit View" menu, you can also create filters to control which messages appear in your inbox. You can hide promotional emails, block messages with specific keywords, or exclude certain senders.
Highlight
You can also tag emails with notes or statuses
Notion Mail adds a unique twist by letting you apply custom "Properties" to emails—beyond basics like sender or labels.
You can tag emails with notes or statuses like "in progress" or "pending" to better organize your inbox. These properties make it easy to group and sort messages like a project management tool.
You're not limited to one inbox view either as you can create multiple custom views for different needs. Notion Mail also includes ready-made templates.
Expansion goals
Notion Mail's pricing model and future plans
Notion intends to monetize its mail product through AI labeling. While Notion Mail is free to use, a $10 per month AI add-on is required to label more than a few hundred emails.
This upgrade also unlocks AI composition tools and grants access to additional AI features within Notion itself.
In the future, Notion plans to offer more product integrations and additional ways to access Notion Mail. The team also hopes to offer multiple inboxes in one view.