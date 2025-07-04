Louis Vuitton hit by cyberattack in South Korea, customer data leaked
What's the story
Louis Vuitton's Korean division has suffered a major cyberattack, compromising some of its customers' data. The incident marks the second time in recent months that hackers have targeted the world's largest luxury group. An "unauthorized third party" was able to breach their systems on June 8 and access certain customer information.
Financial security
No financial data was stolen, says Louis Vuitton Korea
Louis Vuitton Korea has assured that no financial data such as credit card or bank account details were stolen during the cyberattack. The company also said that it has contained the security breach and is now investigating the incident with relevant authorities. "We are strengthening the security of our systems and working with the best experts in cybersecurity," read a statement from Louis Vuitton Korea.
Past incident
Dior also suffered a similar attack
The recent cyberattack on Louis Vuitton Korea isn't an isolated incident. In May, Christian Dior Couture, LVMH's second-largest fashion label, revealed that it too had been targeted by hackers who accessed some customer data. The attack occurred in January. In May, Harrods, the famous British luxury department store, was targeted in a cyberattack. Before that, retailers Co-op and Marks & Spencer (M&S) were hit.