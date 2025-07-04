Meta's top AI team comprises entirely of immigrants

TL;DR

Team's skills have contributed to building platforms like ChatGPT

This move shows how much the US tech scene relies on global talent to stay ahead in AI.

The team's skills—think large language models (like GPT-4o), multimodal systems (mixing text and images), reinforcement learning, and safety—have contributed to building platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini.

Their diverse backgrounds fit right into Meta's ambitious goal of creating artificial general intelligence (AGI).

All-star lineup in the AI world

Standouts include Trapit Bansal (OpenAI alum with a UMass Amherst PhD), Huiwen Chang (Princeton grad known for image-generating AI), and Shengjia Zhao (Stanford PhD who helped create ChatGPT).

The crew also features Johan Schalkwyk from Google and Jack Rae from DeepMind—basically an all-star lineup in the AI world.