Technology • Jul 04, 2025
Google's must-install update for Pixel 6a tackles overheating
Starting July 8, Google will roll out a required Android 16 update for some Pixel 6a phones.
After about 400 full charges, the update will slow charging and slightly reduce battery capacity to help prevent overheating.
You'll get a heads-up at 375 cycles if your phone is affected.
What to do if your phone is affected
If your Pixel 6a is on the list, Google's offering three options: a free battery replacement, Google Store credit, or cash.
News for the safety-conscious
This move puts user safety first by tackling rare battery risks before they become serious.
It follows similar steps taken with older Pixels and shows Google isn't just chasing new features—they're making sure your phone stays safe to use.