New research affirms neurogenesis in adult brains

TL;DR

Study details

Using advanced tools like RNA sequencing and machine learning, scientists looked at brain samples from people aged 0 to 78.

They found active neural precursor cells (basically, starter cells for new neurons) in adults—clear proof that neurogenesis doesn't just stop when you grow up.

Implications of the study

New neurons could help keep our brains flexible and sharp as we get older.

The researchers say even a few fresh neurons can make a big difference for learning and memory, opening up hope for future treatments for age-related brain issues.