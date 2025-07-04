Apple gears up for major Mac lineup refresh

TL;DR

More options for desktop fans

The iMac and Mac mini are also getting upgraded to the M5 chip, giving desktop fans more options.

The beefy Mac Pro could see an even more powerful Ultra chip by late 2025.

Looking ahead to 2026, Apple might finally add built-in cellular modems to MacBook Pros (so you can get online anywhere without tethering), plus a budget-friendly MacBook powered by an A18 chip for those just starting out.

Early that year should also bring refreshed MacBook Airs running on M5 chips.