Apple gears up for major Mac lineup refresh
Apple is gearing up for a major Mac refresh, with 15 new models set to launch by 2026.
Most of the action starts in 2025 with Macs powered by the M4 chip, then things ramp up with M5 chips arriving in late 2025 and M6 chips landing in 2026.
Expect new MacBook Pros later this year featuring faster M5 Pro and Max versions—same design on the outside, but likely speedier under the hood.
More options for desktop fans
The iMac and Mac mini are also getting upgraded to the M5 chip, giving desktop fans more options.
The beefy Mac Pro could see an even more powerful Ultra chip by late 2025.
Looking ahead to 2026, Apple might finally add built-in cellular modems to MacBook Pros (so you can get online anywhere without tethering), plus a budget-friendly MacBook powered by an A18 chip for those just starting out.
Early that year should also bring refreshed MacBook Airs running on M5 chips.