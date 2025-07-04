Next Article
Technology • Jul 04, 2025
Louis Vuitton Korea hit by cyberattack
Louis Vuitton Korea just faced a cyberattack on June 8, with hackers getting access to some customer information.
Thankfully, no credit card or bank details were leaked.
This is actually the second time in a few months that brands under LVMH have been targeted.
TL;DR
Dior also faced a similar attack earlier this year
The company says they've contained the breach and are working with cybersecurity experts to investigate what happened.
Authorities have been notified, and they're now stepping up their digital security.
With a similar attack hitting Christian Dior Couture earlier this year, it's clear luxury brands need to keep tightening their online defenses.