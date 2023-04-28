Lifestyle

Avoid these tourist mistakes on your Norway trip

Norway is a fascinating destination for tourism and people here are generally friendly and welcoming to visitors. However, there are some social faux pas that you should avoid to ensure you don't unwittingly offend anyone. By being aware of these social norms and customs, you can show respect to the Norwegian people and enjoy a positive and enriching travel experience.

Don't smile at strangers for no reason

If you find yourself in a waiting room, for example, and someone walks in, they might assume you are either drunk or insane watching you smile. It is not that Norwegians are grumpy or unfriendly, but it is just not their custom to smile at strangers. Respect their understated way of interacting and avoid making them feel uncomfortable by trying to force a smile.

Don't mistake their reserved nature for rudeness

Their idea of politeness is a bit different than what you might be used to. Instead of engaging in chit-chat with strangers, they prefer to respect each other's personal space. So, don't mistake their reserved nature for rudeness. Norwegians value a calm and quiet environment, so being too loud is considered impolite by most of them.

Don't say anything negative about the King

The role of the King and the Royal Family in Norway is mostly ceremonial. The actual power resides with the elected government. Since 1905, no King has vetoed any law. Perhaps it is the neutrality of the Royal Family that is what makes them so respected by the public. Furthermore, the current King of Norway, Harald V, is a particularly beloved figure.

Don't drink out in the streets during weekdays

Norwegians have a unique relationship with liquor. Due to their Lutheran past and the state's monopoly, drinking on weekdays is generally frowned upon. However, when the weekend arrives, it is culturally acceptable to binge drink and party hard. If you are planning to take the bottles to the streets, wait until Friday night when the whole country will be joining in on the fun.

Don't carry an umbrella, instead wear a raincoat

Norway's weather is unpredictable, particularly in the spring, autumn, and summer season. It can start and stop raining multiple times in a single day. As a result, Norwegians don't find umbrellas very practical. They won't frown upon you for using an umbrella, they would find it amusing when you keep opening and putting your umbrella away as and when the rain starts and stops.