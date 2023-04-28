Lifestyle

Happy birthday Terry Pratchett: Check out his five best novels

Written by Sneha Das Apr 28, 2023

Terry Pratchett is well-known for his Discworld series of 41 novels

Popular for his comical works, humorous fantasy, and science fiction, Terry Pratchett has written the Discworld series of 41 novels which made him an acclaimed author in the industry. The Discworld series also includes short stories, four "mapps," and several non-fiction books. Pratchett's first ever novel The Carpet People was published in 1971. Check out the author's five best books on his 67th birthday.

'The Wee Free Men'

Published in 2003, this comic fantasy novel has been labeled a "Story of Discworld" to highlight its status as children's or young adult fiction. The story is about a nine-year-old witch named Tiffany Aching whose little brother Wentworth gets kidnapped by the evil Faerie queen. To save her brother and protect her family, Aching joins a clan called the Nac Mac Feegle.

'The Color of Magic'

The Color of Magic, the first book of the Discworld series, has been described as "an attempt to do for the classical fantasy universe what Blazing Saddles did for Westerns." The story is about the adventures of an incompetent wizard Rincewind who is expelled from Unseen University. He meets a tourist named Twoflower, embarking on a journey to encounter dragons.

Equal Rites

The third novel in the Discworld series, Equal Rites is the first book in which the main character is not Rincewind. The book is an enlightening and entertaining read dealing with issues of sexism. The story is about a witch Granny Weatherwax who travels with a young girl named Esk to Unseen University in Ankh-Morpork to help her gain knowledge about her magical powers.

'Mort'

Published on November 12, 1987, Mort is the fourth Discworld novel and the first one to focus on the character called Death who appeared as a side character in Pratchett's previous novels. This satirical comedy is about a young boy named Mort and how Death takes him from fields and teaches him to collect souls while Death takes a vacation to experience human pleasures.

'Going Postal'

Going Postal is the 33rd fantasy novel in Pratchett's Discworld series. The book reflects the plight of post offices around the world as they struggle to compete against the modern era of e-mails and technology. The story is about a con man named Moist von Lipwig who tries to revitalize the post office in Ankh Morpork. Check out more such book recommendations.