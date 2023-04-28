Lifestyle

Harper Lee's birth anniversary: Remembering her best books ever

Apr 28, 2023

Harper Lee was born on April 28 in 1926

Among the well-known names from the world of literature, Nelle Harper Lee (pen name Harper Lee) has authored books that have instantly become bestsellers. A Pulitzer Prize winner with many other elite accolades to her credit, the American novelist became paramount in modern literature. Let's pay homage to the late author by knowing about her life, books, and the social impact they yielded.

Her first name Nelle was her grandmother's name spelled backward

Born on April 28 in 1926, Nelle Harper Lee was the youngest child of her parents and stayed with them in Alabama, USA. While her first name Nelle was her grandmother's name (Ellen) spelled backward, her parents gave her a middle name Harper to honor the pediatrician who saved the life of her elder sister Louise. The legendary author died on February 19, 2016.

She developed an interest in English literature during her schooling

Lee did her schooling at Monroe County High School where she found her footing in English literature. She was then mentored by her teacher Gladys Watson and later attended the University of Alabama where she wrote for the university newspaper and magazine. Years later, she wrote the first book that won her a Pulitzer, galvanizing her to make way for the second.

'To Kill a Mockingbird'

A book that quickly became critically acclaimed, To Kill a Mockingbird was later made into an Academy Award-winning movie. The book is a blend of kindness, cruelty, love, hatred, innocence, experience, humor, and tragedy. Sold over 18 million copies translated into more than 40 languages, Lee won the Pulitzer Prize for this one in 1961. The book is regarded as a timeless masterpiece.

'Go Set a Watchman'

Two decades after her first book, Lee returned with Go Set a Watchman which is based on the story of a young girl and her tryst with the reality of her close-knitted family. The novel has a balanced mix of humor, wisdom, passion, and humanity, adding more depth and context to American literature. Check out more such book recommendations.