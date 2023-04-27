Lifestyle

These culturally-rich souvenirs from Indonesia are worth bringing back home

These culturally-rich souvenirs from Indonesia are worth bringing back home

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 27, 2023, 06:00 pm 2 min read

Indonesian souvenirs that will make you want to stay forever

Are you planning a trip to Indonesia and want to bring home some meaningful souvenirs and gifts? Indonesia, with its stunning landscapes and cultural attractions, offers a wealth of options for shopping knick-knacks. To make it easier for you, here are five things to consider purchasing while in Indonesia to take a piece of this beautiful country with you on your journey home.

Batik textiles

Indonesia is known for its beautiful batik textiles. Batik is a special way of dyeing fabric using wax to resist the dye, and it has been around in Indonesia for a very long time. This kind of fabric is also available in West Bengal, but here you can find prints featuring all sorts of things like animals, flowers, people, or even stories from folklore.

Gamelan instruments

Gamelan is a special type of music in Indonesia that's played during important events and ceremonies. People use all sorts of instruments to make this music, like bamboo flutes, rebab, xylophones, metallophones, and drums. If you love music, gamelan is a perfect souvenir to bring back from Indonesia. If you find it difficult to bring big instruments, you can always get a bamboo flute.

Celuk jewelry

If you are heading to Bali, don't miss out on a trip to Celuk Village! Here you will discover the skilled craftsmanship of the silversmiths who have been making stunning jewelry for generations. From delicate silver rings to dazzling earrings, bracelets, pendants, and necklaces, there's something for everyone's style and budget. Celuk Village is the perfect place to find unique and special souvenirs.

Congklak board game

In Indonesia, you might come across locals playing a traditional board game. It is usually played by girls, but some boys and men play it as well. The board is made of wood and has holes on each side, usually between five to nine holes depending on where you are. The price can vary depending on how it is made and how it looks.

Caping Gunung hat

The Caping Gunung hat is made from bamboo and is typically worn by farmers in villages. However, the Caping Gunung is more than just a practical accessory to protect you from the sun. It is a beautiful and stylish memento that represents the rich cultural heritage of Java. Add this to your shopping list and bring home a part of Indonesia's enchanting past.