Check out these natural and home remedies for razor burns

Apr 27, 2023

Shaving can cause inflamed, red and irritated skin called razor burns

One of the fastest and easiest ways to remove unwanted hair, shaving can leave behind patches of inflamed, red, and irritated skin which are known as razor burns. These cuts, burns, and bumps may occur when you shave your jawline, hands, legs, and underarms. Here are several home remedies to soothe the skin after a razor burn or cut, thereby preventing an ugly scar.

Aloe vera

Packed with anti-bacterial, antiseptic, and anti-fungal properties, aloe vera helps soothe and heal razor burns, cuts, and irritations. It will disinfect the area and hydrate and nourish the skin. Scoop out fresh aloe vera gel from the leaf and apply a thin layer onto the affected area. Let the gel soak in and leave it overnight for relief from irritation and overall hydration.

Baking soda paste

Having a cooling effect on the skin, baking soda can soothe razor burns and cuts on hands, legs, and underarms. Both men and women can use it. This mixture helps draw out heat and pain from the affected area. Add baking soda to water and mix well to form a thick paste. Apply this paste to your skin, and rinse off after some time.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is the best remedy for any kind of rashes, irritation, and scarring. The anti-inflammatory, and antiseptic properties of coconut oil reduce the pain and discomfort associated with razor burns and help speed up the healing process. Moreover, it also moisturizes the skin. Apply a thin layer of organic coconut oil to the affected area and let it stay overnight.

Oatmeal bath

According to research, the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of oatmeal make it an effective remedy for healing razor burns. It helps soothe, cleanse, and moisturize the area and make it soft and smooth. Grind oats into a fine powder. Add this powder to lukewarm water and soak your hands, legs, and underarms in it once daily for 10-15 minutes.

Cool tea bags

Tea leaves are loaded with essential nutrients, antioxidants, and anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties that help treat all types of skin irritation and infections. Men can also use it on the face in case of a jawline cut. Refrigerate freshly used tea bags. Wet them and let them stay in the affected area for 10 minutes. Wipe with a soft towel.