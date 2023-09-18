ZFF 2023 to honor Mads Mikkelsen with Golden Eye Award

Entertainment

ZFF 2023 to honor Mads Mikkelsen with Golden Eye Award

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 18, 2023 | 12:30 pm 3 min read

19th Zurich Film Festival to run from September 28 to October 8

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen is set to be honored with the prestigious Golden Eye Award at the upcoming 19th edition of the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF). Mikkelsen will receive this award on October 6, when he presents his latest film, The Promised Land—a contender in the Venice Film Festival competition category. In light of the recent update, we gather the festival's lineup and the actors who will be recognized for their outstanding contributions.

Why does this story matter?

The Golden Eye Awards are presented annually at the Zurich Film Festival to recognize exceptional contributions made to the world of cinema. Previous winners include Eddie Redmayne, Kristen Stewart, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Malkovich, Helen Hunt, and Olivia Colman. The awards ceremony, a standout moment within the festival, serves as a platform to celebrate both career accomplishments and lifetime achievements within the realm of filmmaking.

Mikkelsen set to showcase 'The Promised Land'

The ZFF's official X (formerly Twitter) account made the announcement that Mikkelsen will receive the Golden Eye Award on Monday. Before receiving this honor, the actor will grace the festival by presenting The Promised Land, helmed by Nikolaj Arcel. The film unfolds the gripping story of Captain Ludvig Kahlen's endeavors to build a settlement around barren land and safeguard it from marauders during the 18th century. Mikkelsen will also conduct a masterclass in Zurich.

Twitter Post

ZFF 2023: Diane Kruger will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award

Diane Kruger will accept her Golden Eye Award for lifetime achievement on October 2 and present her new film, Visions, directed by Yann Gozlan, the festival announced in August. Visions—which will have its world premiere in Zurich—"follows Estelle, a brilliant airline captain (Kruger), who risks her perfect life with her husband Guillaume (Mathieu Kassovitz) when she falls in love with a woman and starts an intense affair."

When is the 19th Zurich Film Festival happening?

The 19th ZFF is scheduled to run from September 28 to October 8. This year's festival promises a stellar lineup of 148 films, including 52 world and European premieres, 52 debut works, and 18 Swiss productions. The festival encompasses three competitive sections: International Feature Film, International Documentary Film, and a special category called Focus: Switzerland, Germany, and Austria, which highlights the cinematic achievements of these three nations.

ZFF full lineup: Festival promises a star-studded affair

The upcoming festival will be attended by a constellation of Hollywood's top-tier talent. Notably, Todd Haynes (Carol) is set to be honored with the A Tribute to...Award, and he will also present his film, May December. Ethan Hawke will be in attendance, presenting Wildcat. The festival will pay tribute to Jessica Chastain by bestowing upon her the Golden Icon Award. Meanwhile, the festival's feature film competition movies include Ama Gloria, Enea, Fair Play, Femme, and Hesitation Wound, among others.

Share this timeline