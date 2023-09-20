NVIDIA plans to train 50,000 Infosys employees in AI technology

Written by Rishabh Raj September 20, 2023 | 05:35 pm 2 min read

The companies will also co-develop AI-powered solutions in areas like 5G, cybersecurity, and energy transition

US chip maker NVIDIA has announced a collaboration with Infosys, to establish a center of excellence for training and certifying 50,000 Infosys employees on NVIDIA's AI technologies. This partnership aims to help drive productivity gains with generative AI applications and solutions. As part of the alliance, NVIDIA's AI Enterprise ecosystem, including models, tools, runtimes, and GPU systems, will be integrated into Infosys's AI-first offering Topaz.

Creating generative AI solutions for businesses

Infosys will leverage NVIDIA's full-stack generative AI platform, including hardware and enterprise-grade software, to create offerings that customers can adopt for easily integrating generative AI into their businesses. The collaboration will extend to digitalization applications, focusing on developing solutions for enterprise use cases across 3D workflows, design collaboration, digital twin, world simulation, and more. The companies will also co-develop AI-powered solutions in areas like 5G, cybersecurity, and energy transition.

Infosys transforming into an AI-first company

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani stated that the company is transforming into an AI-first organization to better provide AI-based services. He added that Infosys's Topaz offerings and solutions are complementary to NVIDIA's core stack. By combining their strengths and training employees on NVIDIA AI technology, they aim to create end-to-end industry-leading AI solutions that will help enterprises on their journey to become AI-first.

NVIDIA's partnerships with Reliance and Tata Group

Earlier this month, NVIDIA partnered with both Reliance Industries and the Tata Group. With Reliance, NVIDIA will offer comprehensive AI supercomputer solutions, covering CPU, GPU, networking, AI operating systems, and AI model development frameworks. Jio will manage the AI cloud infrastructure. For Tata Group, NVIDIA will help build generative AI applications and upskill over six lakh TCS employees in AI. Additionally, NVIDIA will work with Tata Motors on AI deployment and Tata Communications on building AI infrastructure.

