What's the story

Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, now has a jaw-dropping $334 billion in cash and US treasury bills.

The massive sum puts him in a position to buy any of the bottom 476 firms on the S&P 500 by market cap.

Tuesday's close saw AbbVie Inc ranked as the 24th biggest company on the S&P 500, with a market cap of $312 billion. This is less than Buffett's money pile.