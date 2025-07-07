PC Jeweller shares jump 33% on strong Q1 revenue growth

Following the release of its business update for Q1 FY26, PC Jeweller's shares jumped as much as 33% to a high of ₹18.69 on the BSE . The company's filing described the quarter as "very promising and fulfilling," crediting its success to continued customer trust and goodwill. In today's trading session alone, the stock gained an impressive 11.8% on the BSE.

Financial strategy

Company reducing its debt

Along with its stellar revenue growth, PC Jeweller has also made headway in reducing its debt. The company revealed that it has cut its outstanding debt to bankers by over 50% during FY24-25 and further reduced it by some 7.5% in Q1 FY26. PC Jeweller aims to fully repay all dues to bankers by the end of FY26 and is confident of becoming debt-free within that period.