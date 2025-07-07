PC Jeweller shares jump 33% on strong Q1 revenue growth
What's the story
PC Jeweller's shares have surged a whopping 33% in just two trading sessions. The spike comes after the company reported an impressive standalone revenue growth of nearly 80% year-on-year (YoY) for the first quarter of FY26. The company's strong performance was driven by robust demand during the wedding and festive seasons, despite fluctuations in gold prices.
Stock performance
Shares jump as much as 33%
Following the release of its business update for Q1 FY26, PC Jeweller's shares jumped as much as 33% to a high of ₹18.69 on the BSE. The company's filing described the quarter as "very promising and fulfilling," crediting its success to continued customer trust and goodwill. In today's trading session alone, the stock gained an impressive 11.8% on the BSE.
Financial strategy
Company reducing its debt
Along with its stellar revenue growth, PC Jeweller has also made headway in reducing its debt. The company revealed that it has cut its outstanding debt to bankers by over 50% during FY24-25 and further reduced it by some 7.5% in Q1 FY26. PC Jeweller aims to fully repay all dues to bankers by the end of FY26 and is confident of becoming debt-free within that period.