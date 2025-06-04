Looking to grow your money? Start with these 5 investments
What's the story
Investing wisely is imperative for ensuring long-term financial growth.
With so many options at our disposal, selecting the right investment avenue can be tricky.
In this article, we take a look at five important investment avenues that can help you achieve your financial goals over a period of time.
Each of these options come with their own pros and cons.
Equities
Stock market investments
Investing in the stock market means buying shares of publicly traded companies.
Traditionally, stocks have proven to deliver higher returns than any other asset class. But they also carry higher volatility and risks.
Investors should do their own research or consult financial advisors to find companies with strong fundamentals and growth potential.
Diversifying across different sectors can help avoid risks related to individual stocks.
Property investments
Real estate opportunities
Real estate is a physical asset that has always grown in value over time. Investing in assets like residential or commercial real estate can give you rental income along with capital appreciation.
Location is the key to getting the most returns out of real estate investments.
Investors should look into aspects like infrastructure development, demand-supply dynamics, and the growth of the economy when buying properties.
Pooled investments
Mutual funds for diversification
Mutual funds pool money from several investors to invest in a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds, or other securities managed by professional fund managers.
They offer the benefit of diversification and are ideal for investors who want to invest in various asset classes without having to directly manage individual investments.
Before investing, it is advisable to check the fund's past performance, expense ratio, and investment strategy.
Fixed income securities
Government bonds for stability
Government bonds are low-risk investments, backed by the creditworthiness of the government.
These fixed-income securities pay periodic interest over a specified term, till maturity, when the principal amount is returned to investors.
While offering lower returns than equities or real estate investments, due to their stability factor, government bonds ensure steady income streams.
These are ideal for conservative investors seeking capital preservation.
Precious metals
Gold as an inflation hedge
Gold has long been considered a safe haven during uncertain economic times owing to its ability to retain intrinsic value against inflationary pressures on fiat currencies around the globe.
Whether you invest in gold by way of physical bullion, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), or digital gold, it offers diversification benefits to an investor's portfolio.
However, don't depend only on gold; use it tactically with other assets.