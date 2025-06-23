Zerodha launches Silver ETF Fund-of-Fund in India: Should you invest?

Zerodha Fund House has introduced the Silver ETF FoF, an open-ended fund of fund scheme in India . The new fund offer (NFO) will be open for subscription from today to July 4, 2025. This scheme will mainly invest in units of the Zerodha Silver ETF and aims to track the domestic price of physical silver. So, should you invest? Let's see.

Fund strategy Capital appreciation through passive investment The Zerodha Silver ETF FoF will follow a passive investment strategy. It will allocate 95-100% of its assets to units of the Zerodha Silver ETF, with the rest (0-5%) going into debt as well as money market instruments. The main goal is to provide capital appreciation by offering investors exposure to silver prices in a simple, cost-effective way.

Investment details NAV set at ₹10 per unit The minimum investment amount for the Zerodha Silver ETF FoF during the NFO period is ₹500, with no limit on subsequent multiples. The fund's initial net asset value (NAV) has been fixed at ₹10 per unit. Investors can subscribe to this new offering through Coin by Zerodha or CAMS.