What's the story

The Karnataka High Court will hear a case regarding the tragic stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The stampede occurred as thousands of fans thronged the stadium to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title win after 18 years.

Eleven people lost their lives in the stampede, while 47 others were injured.

The court proceedings will be held before a Bench of Acting Chief Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice CM Joshi.