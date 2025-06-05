Karnataka High Court to hear Bengaluru stampede case today
What's the story
The Karnataka High Court will hear a case regarding the tragic stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.
The stampede occurred as thousands of fans thronged the stadium to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title win after 18 years.
Eleven people lost their lives in the stampede, while 47 others were injured.
The court proceedings will be held before a Bench of Acting Chief Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice CM Joshi.
Legal proceedings
Advocate General assures court
Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty represented the state government. He assured the court that the government is taking all necessary steps to address the issue.
"We are taking all steps. We will submit a report," he said, adding that they were only assisting and there was no adversarial approach.
"We are as eager as any citizen of the State."
The court said it would take up the matter at 2:30pm.
FIR
FIR filed in the case
An FIR has also been registered by the Cubbon Park police in connection with the stampede. It, however, does not name any accused.
"In total, eleven Unnatural Death Reports (UDRs) have been filed at the Cubbon Park police station," an officer aware of the development said.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident, with a 15-day deadline to submit a report.
Incident details
Victims are all under the age of 40
The victims are all under the age of 40, with the youngest being 13 years old.
The majority of them had gone to the stadium with their friends to cheer for RCB after the team won the IPL trophy. Many were from Bengaluru, while some had come from neighboring areas.
The deceased have been identified as AS Divyanshi (13), Doresha (32), Bhoomik (20), Sahana (25), Akshata (27), Manoj (33), Shravan (20), Devi (29), Shivalinga (17), Chinmayi (19), and Prajwal (20).