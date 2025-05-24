Salman not replacing Amitabh Bachchan on 'KBC,' confirms director
What's the story
Arun Sheshkumar, the director of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), has rubbished intense rumors of superstar Salman Khan replacing Amitabh Bachchan as the host for the 17th season.
Speaking to Mid-Day, Sheshkumar said, "Whatever you have heard about Salman replacing Mr. Bachchan is completely incorrect."
"Mr. Bachchan is hosting the 17th season of KBC. It's the 25th year of the show, and we are putting in efforts to make it grander."
Host history
Bachchan's enduring legacy on 'KBC' and upcoming season
Notably, Bachchan has been the face of KBC since its inception in 2000, leading all seasons except the third, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.
"It will air from August 12, and Bachchan saab will begin shooting mid-July," revealed a source.
Bachchan has become synonymous with the show due to his instant connection with the viewers and his incredible grip on Hindi.
Replacement attempts
Previous attempts to replace Bachchan on 'KBC'
In the past, a number of stars were approached to fill Bachchan's shoes on KBC but ultimately turned it down.
"Some top stars, who were approached a couple of years ago, refused, saying that Bachchan's shoes are too big to fill," revealed an insider.
"Kartik Aaryan is the only actor who has been sending feelers to host KBC, but he is too young and cannot bring Bachchan's gravitas and knowledge to the table," the source concluded.