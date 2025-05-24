What's the story

Arun Sheshkumar, the director of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), has rubbished intense rumors of superstar Salman Khan replacing Amitabh Bachchan as the host for the 17th season.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Sheshkumar said, "Whatever you have heard about Salman replacing Mr. Bachchan is completely incorrect."

"Mr. Bachchan is hosting the 17th season of KBC. It's the 25th year of the show, and we are putting in efforts to make it grander."