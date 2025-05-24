What's the story

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt took the Cannes Film Festival by storm on Friday.

For her debut appearance, she stunned in an off-shoulder Schiaparelli gown with a sweetheart neckline and floral detailing.

The gown, which featured a corset style at the waist and mermaid detailing at the bottom, was from Daniel Roseberry's Spring 2025 couture collection.