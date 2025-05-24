Schiaparelli gown, dazzling Armani dress: Alia turns heads at Cannes
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt took the Cannes Film Festival by storm on Friday.
For her debut appearance, she stunned in an off-shoulder Schiaparelli gown with a sweetheart neckline and floral detailing.
The gown, which featured a corset style at the waist and mermaid detailing at the bottom, was from Daniel Roseberry's Spring 2025 couture collection.
The gorgeous Schiaparelli gown is from Roseberry's Spring collection titled 'Icarus'.
"I think that, to me, it's always about challenging the expectations of what makes a memorable moment—because we've done the break-the-internet thing," Roseberry told Vogue.
Bhatt's dewy makeup, pearl and diamond studs, and a diamond ring further heightened the gown's appeal.
Second look
Bhatt served fashion goals in her second look
For her second look, she donned a blue bejeweled gown by Armani Prive.
Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Bhatt's gown was a tube-style creation sequined with bright, small stones.
The top of the gown had dazzling blue gemstones and clean lines, contributing to a celestial theme that complemented her eye-catching headpiece, earrings, and diamond ring.
The Highway star went with minimal makeup.
Empowering women
Bhatt's appearance was dedicated to women filmmakers
Bhatt's presence at Cannes was dedicated to the L'Oreal Paris initiative launched in 2021 to honor promising female short filmmakers.
The initiative is designed to pave the way for women in film to climb the ladder while tackling the industry's under-representation of women.
On the work front, Kapoor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.