How Ola, TVS plan to lower dependence on rare-earth metals

Ola Electric and TVS Motor Company are planning to replace rare-earth magnets with ferrite magnets in their electric scooters, Business Standard has reported. The move is aimed at reducing dependence on scarce materials and avoiding global supply chain challenges. Ola is collaborating with international partners to ensure that these new motors deliver strong performance, while TVS is exploring a similar technology.

Benefits Why ferrite magnets are gaining traction Ferrite magnets are becoming popular because they are cheaper and more readily available than rare-earth options. Major companies like BOSCH have already started using them in their electric motors. Experts believe that custom solutions can help counterbalance their lower magnetic strength. This transition could also boost local manufacturing in India, aligning with the country's self-reliance goals in technology.

Issues What are the drawbacks? Ferrite materials do have certain limitations. Their magnetic flux is lower in comparison to rare-earth magnets, and can affect a vehicle's power delivery and torque. They are also more likely to lose their magnetism at very high temperatures.