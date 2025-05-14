Jaguar's wildest EV yet is coming to India—Here's when
What's the story
Jaguar's much-discussed electric vehicle (EV) concept, the Type 00, is finally coming to India.
The vehicle was first unveiled in Miami in late 2024 and had its European introduction in Paris earlier this year.
After stops in Monaco, Munich, and Tokyo, the car will finally land on our shores on June 14. The event will take place in Mumbai.
This debut also signals Jaguar's renewed focus on India as it pivots toward an electric-only future.
Design details
Jaguar Type 00: A glimpse into the future
The Jaguar Type 00, a four-door production version of the concept car, will launch globally in late 2025.
It is a bold embodiment of Jaguar's new design language, dubbed "Exuberant Modernism."
The EV features a long hood with a rear-set cabin and sloping roofline, setting it apart from other Jaguars.
The upright fascia with slim headlights, 23-inch alloy wheels, and unique grille design has generated a lot of buzz around this model.
Performance
Jaguar Type 00: Impressive range and bookings
Jaguar Land Rover has received more than 32,000 expressions of interest for the Type 00.
The production version of the Type 00 will deliver an amazing range of up to 770km on a single charge.
While Jaguar has not yet shown the full cabin of the Type 00, company officials have hinted at a design-first approach.
The interior is expected to focus on craftsmanship, textures, and ambiance rather than being dominated by tech-heavy displays.