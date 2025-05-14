What's the story

Jaguar's much-discussed electric vehicle (EV) concept, the Type 00, is finally coming to India.

The vehicle was first unveiled in Miami in late 2024 and had its European introduction in Paris earlier this year.

After stops in Monaco, Munich, and Tokyo, the car will finally land on our shores on June 14. The event will take place in Mumbai.

This debut also signals Jaguar's renewed focus on India as it pivots toward an electric-only future.