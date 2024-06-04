Next Article

Game developers have set a limit of 500 players per day for code redemption.

Garena Free Fire MAX June 4 codes: How to redeem

By Mudit Dube 09:39 am Jun 04, 202409:39 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX﻿, a widely played multiplayer battle royale game, has issued new redeem codes for Tuesday, June 4. These codes can be claimed by registered players on the official redemption site, reward.ff.garena.com, to win exclusive in-game rewards without spending any money. The developers have advised players to claim these limited-time codes as soon as possible because they expire in 12-18 hours

Game history

Garena Free Fire MAX: A successor's rise to popularity

Following the government ban on its predecessor, Garena Free Fire, and PUBG mobile﻿ in India, Garena Free Fire MAX was launched. Developed by 111 Dots Studio, both versions of the game have gained traction among gamers. Redeem codes are a significant feature of Garena Free Fire MAX, contributing to its appeal. These codes offer players the chance to acquire valuable in-game items for free, adding an extra layer of excitement and anticipation.

Code redemption

Redeem codes: Limited availability and fair play

The redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX are typically available for a limited period, usually between 12 to 18 hours. To ensure fairness among players, the developers have set a limit of 500 players per day for code redemption. This rule guarantees that all players have an equal opportunity to benefit from these exclusive rewards. The codes for today are: 3HJ7N9D2KLZX8F5W P6YB1Q4C9DXV7GKR M7Z2B8F6H0KN3XVJ Y9C4R1Q8H7V2BNXZ W8J5F2Z6K9HP7V3T Q2F9W6N5VXK1HZ4D T4H1J7X5K3Z6D8QV G0N6W3Z5R2X8V9DQ Z3K7H5V9W4X1N8RJ D2W7V5F6J1R4Z9XN B8N3Z5H6X2V9F4WJ V5J2X6F1H4R9D8QZ K9F5H7X1V8J2R3ZD R3Q8D2X9J5V7N4WZ X6V9Z2R4W8Q7D1JF

Redemption process

How to claim Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes

To claim the redeem codes, players must visit the redemption link on reward.ff.garena.com and enter their registered details. After submitting an active code into the redemption box and waiting for a confirmation mail on their registered mobile number, players can check their in-game mailbox for collected weapons and characters.