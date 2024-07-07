In brief Simplifying... In brief Tata Steel is planning to shut down two of its carbon-intensive blast furnaces, potentially leading to 2,800 job losses at Port Talbot in South Wales.

In response, the UK government is expected to approve a £500 million support package to help Tata transition to lower-carbon technologies and possibly save some jobs.

Tata Steel aims to shut down several carbon-intensive blast furnaces, resulting in job losses

UK government prioritizing job retention in Tata Steel talks

What's the story The new British government is focusing on preventing job losses in its ongoing discussions with Tata Steel, the largest steel producer in Britain. Business Minister Jonathan Reynolds confirmed this priority during the talks, which are centered around government support for a transition to lower-carbon technologies. "We see this as a major priority," Reynolds told the BBC, adding, "I'm going to make sure that job guarantees are part of the negotiation that we're having."

Tata Steel has initiated the process of shutting down one of its carbon-intensive blast furnaces, with another closure scheduled for September. This move toward lower-carbon technologies could potentially result in the loss of up to 2,800 jobs at Port Talbot in South Wales. The company's shift is part of a broader industry trend toward more sustainable production methods to prevent climate change.

The new British government is expected to approve a £500 million ($635 million) support package for Tata Steel. This package, agreed upon by the previous administration, aims to assist in the construction of a lower-carbon electric arc furnace. However, unions are hoping for a more favorable deal with Tata that could potentially prevent some job losses.