IPO market to witness 1 SME public issue this week
After a surge in Initial Public Offering (IPO) activity following the June general election, the primary market will take a break next week with no new issues in the mainboard segment. However, one SME IPO from Sahaj Solar is scheduled to open on July 11. Analysts believe that India's robust economic foundation, and promising growth prospects make it an ideal time for the country's flourishing IPO market.
High demand anticipated for new-age businesses
Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director of Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd., anticipates substantial investment in public markets and high demand for both new-age and conventional businesses. He noted that 35 firms from diverse sectors have already tapped the market, raising around ₹32,000 crore in the first half of the year. Lunawat also predicts a stronger H2 CY25 for the IPO market with increased activity across diverse sectors.
Sahaj Solar's SME IPO to open on July 11
Sahaj Solar aims to raise ₹52.56 crore through its SME IPO, which will open for subscription on July 11. The company plans to issue an entirely fresh batch of 29.2 lakh shares, with the price band set at ₹171 to ₹180 per share. Despite no new mainboard public offerings next week, Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Bansal Wire are set to list, having garnered significant investor interest.
Other IPOs and listings scheduled for next week
In addition to Sahaj Solar's IPO, Ambey Laboratories' IPO opened on July 4 and will close tomorrow, aiming to raise ₹44.68 crore. The Ganesh Green Bharat IPO, which opened on July 5, is set to close on July 9 with a total worth of ₹125.23 crore. Effwa Infra and Research's IPO also commenced subscription on July 5 and will conclude on July 9, amounting to ₹51.27 crore.
New listings on BSE, NSE next week
This week will see new listings from Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Bansal Wire, both scheduled for listing on the BSE and NSE on July 10. Additionally, Ambey Laboratories IPO will make its debut on the NSE SME platform on July 11. The Ganesh Green Bharat IPO and Effwa Infra and Research IPO are set to list on the NSE SME platform on July 12.