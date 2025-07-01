5 unforgettable roles that prove Charlize Theron's range

Charlize Theron has given us many memorable performances over the decades. Known for her versatility, she can transform into any character and deliver some phenomenal performances. From action to drama, she has done it all and left the audience spellbound. Here's a look at five iconic roles that have defined Theron's career and changed the face of the film industry forever.

Monster role 'Monster' transformation In Monster, Theron played the role of a real-life person, Aileen Wuornos. The transformation was stunning, as she underwent drastic physical changes and delivered an emotional performance like no other. Not surprisingly, she won an Academy Award for Best Actress in 2004 for it. The movie highlighted her dedication to making a character real, and not just a caricature.

Action heroine 'Mad Max: Fury Road' as Imperator Furiosa In Mad Max: Fury Road, Theron starred as Imperator Furiosa, a relentless warrior in a dystopian world. Her performance was stunning and authoritative, winning her critical praise for its ferocity and power. The role established her as an action heroine who can carry blockbuster films on her shoulders.

Spy role 'Atomic Blonde' spy thriller Theron's role in Atomic Blonde had her playing Lorraine Broughton, a master spy in Cold War-era Berlin. The film had some of the most intense action sequences, showcasing Theron's physical prowess and commitment to doing her stunts. Not only did her portrayal bring depth to the character, but it also kept the thrilling pace of the narrative intact.

Breakthrough role 'The Devil's Advocate' breakthrough performance In The Devil's Advocate, Theron played Mary Ann Lomax, alongside Al Pacino and Keanu Reeves. This was one of her first major breaks in Hollywood, showcasing her ability to hold her own against seasoned actors. Her act was both haunting and riveting, making way for her to nail many more challenging roles in the future.