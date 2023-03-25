Politics

Karnataka ends 4% Muslim OBC reservation, hikes Lingayat, Vokkaliga quota

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 25, 2023, 11:54 am 3 min read

Karnataka government has ended Muslim OBC reservation and divided it among Vokkaligas and Lingayats

In an eye-rolling decision, the Karnataka government has reportedly ended the 4% OBC reservation quota for Muslims. This Muslim quota has been allocated to the castes of Vokkaligas (2%) and Lingayats (2%) under two new reservation categories created last year. CM Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet made these decisions on Friday. Additionally, it raised the overall reservation allotment from 50% to 56% in the poll-bound state.

Why does this story matter?

The decision comes as election campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka is in full swing.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already started wooing Lingayats and Vokkaligas, Karnataka's two most dominant castes, by hiking reservations for them following their demands.

Notably, however, rough estimates say the population of these two caste groups doesn't exceed 30%, but they occupy roughly half of the 224 Assembly seats.

BJP government made notable changes, affected Muslims moved to EWS

Bommai-led Karnataka cabinet made some notable changes to the state's reservation quotas by removing the 4% allocation for Muslims under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota and enhancing the total reservation from 50% to 56%. It decided that these Muslims would be moved to the 10% Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, where they would now compete with Brahmins, Vysyas, Mudaliyars, Jains, and other communities.

Muslim OBC quota to be divided among Vokkaligas, Lingayats

The government has also decided that the 4% Muslim OBC quota will now be divided between Vokkaligas (2%) and Lingayats (2%), the two most powerful castes, under the newly formed reservation categories of 2C and 2D for them. Additionally, the Karnataka government has hiked reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs) from 15% to 17% and Scheduled Tribes (STs) from 3% to 7%.

Some Muslim reservations untouched

In Karnataka, Muslims are grouped into three reservation categories: 1, 2A, and 2B. The most backward Muslim religious minorities under category 1 will be left untouched and remain on the same reservation list. Similarly, the government didn't touch on the 2A Muslim communities, too. Some other Muslim sub-sects in the 2B category will not be affected but will be shifted to the EWS quota.

CM Basavaraj Bommai defended cabinet decision

Meanwhile, CM Bommai defended his cabinet's decision to eliminate the Muslim OBC quota. He said that there was no provision in the constitution for religious minorities. Bommai referred to a court decision that overturned the reservation for minorities in Andhra Pradesh and stated that the chief architect of the Indian constitution, BR Ambedkar, had also stated that such reservations were only for castes.

Significance of Lingayats, Vokkaligas ahead of elections

The Lingayats and Vokkaligas have a sizable population dispersed over the state and hold at least 150 Assembly seats. Lingayats dominate northern and central Karnataka and are regarded as a BJP stronghold. On the other hand, the BJP is attempting to break through the Vokkaliga bastions of south Karnataka, where the Janata Dal (Secular) is still the most powerful party, followed by the Congress.