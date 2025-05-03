What's the story

India will raise its concerns over Pakistan's funding with all multilateral development banks (MDBs), including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), a senior government official said.

"We will flag India's concerns to the IMF, World Bank, ADB, and other multilateral agencies. There needs to be a review of development funding to Pakistan due to links with terror financing."

The backdrop is the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26.