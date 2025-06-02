What's the story

India's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has issued a warning over unauthorized advertisements promising stock market tips and investment advice in its name.

The bank revealed that scammers are spreading messages on different online platforms, pretending to provide investment tips.

In a video shared on X, SBI said these "unauthorized entities and individuals" are falsely claiming to offer stock market tips or privileged financial information under the pretense of being associated with SBI.