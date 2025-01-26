India witnesses 44% more weekly cyberattacks than rest of world
What's the story
Leading cybersecurity solutions provider Check Point Software Technologies has revealed in its annual report that Indian organizations are facing an alarming rate of cyberattacks.
According to the report titled 'The State of Global Cyber Security 2025,' these entities are facing as many as 3,291 cyberattacks per week.
The number is 44% higher than the global average of 1,847 attacks weekly.
Sector impact
Healthcare sector most targeted in India
Further, the report highlights that India's healthcare sector is the most impacted by these cyberattacks, with each organization facing an average of 8,614 attacks every week.
The education and government sectors are not far behind, facing 7,983 and 4,731 weekly attacks respectively.
These numbers highlight the growing threat of cybercrime to key sectors in India.
Threat landscape
Malware types and rise of GenAI in cyberattacks
The Check Point report also highlights different kinds of malware common in India, such as remote access Trojans (RATs), infostealers such as Formbook, and ransomware strains like Maze.
The rise of generative AI (GenAI) has played a key role in enabling disinformation campaigns as well as deepfake videos.
Infostealer attacks have increased by 58%, with over 70% of infected devices being personal ones.
Global trends
Global cyber threat trends and evolving ransomware tactics
On a global level, the report shows nations are moving from acute attacks to chronic campaigns to erode trust and destabilize systems.
Ransomware tactics have evolved with data exfiltration and extortion becoming more common than traditional encryption-based attacks.
This shift has especially affected the healthcare industry, which witnessed a 47% increase in attacks.
Device vulnerability
New entry points and botnet control
The report also highlights that routers and VPNs have emerged as prime entry points for attackers.
Advanced botnets now control over 200,000 devices, making the cybersecurity landscape even more complex.
Notably, 96% of exploits in 2024 leveraged vulnerabilities disclosed prior to that year, underscoring the need for proactive patch management to counter these threats.