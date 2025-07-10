India Women seal T20I series win against England: Key stats

The Indian women's cricket team beat England in the 4th T20I by six wickets to take a 3-1 lead in the 5-match series. With this win, Harmanpreet Kaur's side has sealed a series victory over England Women. Notably, this is the first time India Women have won a T20I bilateral series (2+ matches) against England after being defeated in all the previous six series.

Summary How did the 4th WT20I pan out in Manchester? England Women scored 126/7 in 20 overs. Sophia Dunkley (22) and Tammy Beaumont (20) were the only batters to score 20-plus runs. For India, Radha Yadav bagged 2/15 from her 4 overs. Shree Charani managed 2/30 from her four-over spell. In response, Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma added 56 runs. Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur chipped in too in this massive win.

Deepti Deepti Sharma attains this massive bowling feat in women's internationals India's Deepti Sharma became the latest entrant in the 300-wicket club. She completed 300 wickets in women's internationals, comprising T20Is, ODIs, and Tests. With her only wicket in the 4th WT20I against England at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Deepti reached the milestone. She came into the contest with 299 international scalps under her belt. Deepti picked 1/29 from her four overs.

Do you know? 2nd-highest wicket-taker in WT20Is As per ESPNcricinfo, Deepti now owns 145 wickets in WT20Is from 128 matches at 19.03. She is now the 2nd-highest wicket-taker in WT20Is. She surpassed Nida Dar of Pakistan, who owns 144 scalps at 20.20. Deepti is only behing Megan Schutt (151 wickets).

Sophie Sophie Ecclestone completes 100 WT20Is and 300 international wickets Sophie Ecclestone featured in her 100th WT20I match, Ecclestone scored an unbeaten 16 from 10 balls before claiming 1/20 from her 4 overs. Ecclestone has raced to 140 WT20I wickets at 15.75. She is the 4th bowler with 140-plus wickets. Notably, Ecclestone also completed 300 international wickets. Apart from 140 WT20I wickets, she has 40 wickets in Women's Tests and 120 wickets in WODIs.

Duo Mandhana is closing in on 4,000 WT20I runs; Shafali impresses Mandhana scored 32 runs from 31 balls. She hit 5 fours. In 152 matches (146 innings), Manhana has raced to 3,974 runs at 30.10. 937 of her runs have come against England at 40.73. Shafali smashed a 19-ball 31, smoking six fours. She now owns 2,146 runs from 89 matches at 25.54. In 17 matches versus England, she owns 307 runs at 18.05.