Deepti Sharma attains this massive bowling feat in women's internationals
What's the story
India's Deepti Sharma has become the latest entrant in the 300-wicket club. She has completed 300 wickets in women's internationals, comprising T20Is, ODIs, and Tests. With her first wicket in the 4th WT20I against England at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Deepti reached the milestone. She came into the contest with 299 international scalps under her belt. Here are further details.
Stats
Breaking down Deepti's 300 international wickets
As per ESPNcricinfo, Deepti owns 20 wickets in 5 Women's Test matches at 18.10 with one four-fer and one fifer under her belt. In 106 WODIs, she has picked 135 wickets at 27.28 with two four-fers and three five-wicket hauls. In 128 WT20Is, she currently owns 145 wickets at an average of 18-plus. She has picked one four-fer.
Do you know?
2nd Indian bowler with 300-plus international scalps
Deepti is now the 2nd Indian bowler after Jhulan Goswami to take 300-plus international wickets. Goswami, who retired in 2022, claimed 355 international wickets across formats.