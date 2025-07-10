She came into the contest with 299 international scalps under her belt (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Deepti Sharma attains this massive bowling feat in women's internationals

By Rajdeep Saha 12:02 am Jul 10, 2025

India's Deepti Sharma has become the latest entrant in the 300-wicket club. She has completed 300 wickets in women's internationals, comprising T20Is, ODIs, and Tests. With her first wicket in the 4th WT20I against England at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Deepti reached the milestone. She came into the contest with 299 international scalps under her belt. Here are further details.