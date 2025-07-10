Novak Djokovic reaches his 14th semi-final at Wimbledon: Key stats

Serbian 38-year-old legend, Novak Djokovic , has battled past Flavio Cobolli in four sets to book a berth in the semi-finals of the Wimbledon 2025 event. 6th seed Djokovic won the contest 6-7, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 against 22nd seed Cobolli. Notably, Djokovic has reached the semis at Wimbledon for the 14th time in his career. He is aiming to win an eighth Wimbledon title.

Numbers 392-53 win-loss record for Djokovic at Slams Djokovic has raced to a win-loss record of 102-12 at Wimbledon. The Serbian ace is a 7-time Wimbledon champion and a three-time runner-up. He has been ousted in the semis three times. Overall at Grand Slams, the 24-time champion has raced to a win-loss record of 392-53. In 2025, Djokovic has reached the semis in all three Slam events. He is 15-2 this season.

Details Djokovic vs Cobolli: Match stats and H2H record Both Djokovic and Cobolli doled out 13 aces each in the contest. However, Cobolli committed more double faults 4-2. Djokovic had a 76% win on the 1st serve and 72% win on the 2nd. He converted 6/12 break points. This was the pair's 2nd meeting on the ATP Tour. Djokovic leads Cobolli 2-0. He beat Cobolli at the 2024 ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai.

Wins Most wins at a single ATP-level event for Djokovic As mentioned, Djokovic registered his 102nd win in men's singles at Wimbledon. This is the most wins he has at a single ATP-level event during his career. Djokovic has 101 wins at Roland Garros, 99 wins at Australian Open, 90 wins at the US Open and 68 wins at Rome Masters.

Do you know? Djokovic surpasses Federer As mentioned, Djokovic reached his 14th men's singles semi-final at Wimbledon. He has now surpassed former Swiss legend Roger Federer (13) for the outright-most semi-final appearances of any player in the Open Era.