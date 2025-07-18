Did you know this about 'Stranger Things'? 5 surprising facts

Stranger Things has gripped the world with its interesting plot and 1980s nostalgia. While most of us are aware of the main story, there are a few unknown facts about how it was made and how the characters evolved. These would give you an interesting perspective on how the show was created, making you understand it better. Here are 5 such unknown facts that may surprise even the most ardent fans.

Name change The original title was different Before it was famously known as Stranger Things, the show was called Montauk. Creators Matt and Ross Duffer originally intended the series to be set in Montauk, New York. However, they ended up changing the title and the setting to Hawkins, Indiana, as it proved logistically challenging to shoot in Montauk's winter weather. The move gave them more creative freedom to develop the show's iconic small-town atmosphere.

Casting impact Gaten Matarazzo's unique influence Gaten Matarazzo, who features as Dustin Henderson on Stranger Things, has the condition cleidocranial dysplasia. The rare genetic disorder impacts the development of bones. Rather than cover up the fact while casting or shooting, the Duffer Brothers decided to weave it into Dustin's character on screen. Not only did it lend authenticity, but it also created awareness about cleidocranial dysplasia among viewers.

Pop culture homage The show's nostalgic references Stranger Things is famous for its countless references to 1980s pop culture. From movies like E.T. and The Goonies to classic video games and music hits of the time, these elements heavily contribute to bringing an authentic retro feel across every season. The Duffer Brothers painstakingly designed these homages as a tribute to their childhood influences while amplifying viewers's nostalgia.

Audition process Millie Bobby Brown's audition tape Millie Bobby Brown wowed producers with her audition tape for Eleven by giving an emotional performance without saying a single word—no easy task considering Eleven's limited dialogue in early Season One. Her talent was so impressive at such a young age, she was just 12, that it eventually landed her the pivotal role in this beloved series.