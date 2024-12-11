Summarize Simplifying... In short Ajinkya Rahane led Mumbai to a record-breaking victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring a stunning 84 runs.

This marks his fourth fifty in the tournament, contributing to his total of 334 runs.

Despite Rahane's dismissal, Mumbai's Shivam Dube and Suryansh Shedge stepped up, securing the team's spot in the semi-finals against Baroda.

Mumbai got past 221 runs of Vidarbha (Image Source: X/@BCCIDomestic)

SMAT: Mumbai set record for highest run-chase in knockout matches

By Rajdeep Saha 06:20 pm Dec 11, 202406:20 pm

What's the story In a thrilling quarterfinal match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Mumbai scripted a new record for the highest successful run-chase in the knockout stages of the competition. The team accomplished the feat by scoring 224 runs against Vidarbha in Alur on Wednesday. Vidarbha had set a target of 222 runs. Meanwhile, the previous record for the highest run-chase in knockout stages was held by Himachal Pradesh, who scored 200 against Bengal in the 2022 edition. Here's more.

Match highlights

Rahane's stellar performance leads Mumbai to victory

Ajinkya Rahane was the star of the match, scoring a brilliant 84. Rahane smashed 10 fours and three sixes, striking at 186.67. Rahane's 84 takes him to a tally of 334 runs in the ongoing SMAT campaign. In seven matches (6 innings), Rahane owns four fifties. Rahane and Prithvi Shaw added 83 runs for the first wicket, including 82 in the first six overs.

Team performance

Mumbai's impressive run in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Notably, Mumbai's record-breaking performance against Vidarbha isn't their first high-scoring feat in the tournament. In their last group stage match, they chased down a target of 230 runs set by Andhra. The achievement remains the highest chase in all rounds of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, further demonstrating Mumbai's formidable batting prowess.

Information

Dube and Shedge take over to help Mumbai beat Vidarbha

Mumbai were 157/4 while Rahane was dismissed. However, the likes of Shivam Dube and Suryansh Shedge hammered unbeaten 37 and 36-run knocks respectively, helping Mumbai reach the semis with 4 balls to spare. Mumbai will face Baroda next.