Reddit, Discord age verification bypassed using game character photos

The technique involves using your phone to scan the screen while Death Stranding is open and its photo mode activated. The player character, Sam Bridges, then has to look at the camera for this method to work. Sterkhov tested this on Discord and Reddit, both of which use different face verification services (k-ID and Persona, respectively) but were easily fooled by the in-game character Sam Bridges.

Benefits

Why more and more users are following this method

This method not only allows adults to verify their age on multiple services, but also saves them from sharing their face or credit card details with another third-party company. It also eliminates the need for a VPN service to continuously bypass these age checks. However, it is worth noting that this technique may not work on all platforms as Bluesky's age verification using Yoti service was not fooled by the virtual Sam Bridges.