Reddit, Discord age verification bypassed using game character photos
What's the story
The UK's new online safety rules, which require platforms to implement age verification tools for users, have been in effect since Friday. While many know that these checks can be easily bypassed with a VPN, a new method has emerged. Game developer Dany Sterkhov recently revealed that the face scanning tools used by platforms like Reddit and Discord can be easily bypassed using video game Death Stranding's photo mode.
Methodology
How the method works
The technique involves using your phone to scan the screen while Death Stranding is open and its photo mode activated. The player character, Sam Bridges, then has to look at the camera for this method to work. Sterkhov tested this on Discord and Reddit, both of which use different face verification services (k-ID and Persona, respectively) but were easily fooled by the in-game character Sam Bridges.
Benefits
Why more and more users are following this method
This method not only allows adults to verify their age on multiple services, but also saves them from sharing their face or credit card details with another third-party company. It also eliminates the need for a VPN service to continuously bypass these age checks. However, it is worth noting that this technique may not work on all platforms as Bluesky's age verification using Yoti service was not fooled by the virtual Sam Bridges.