May 14, 202510:28 am

What's the story

Anita Anand has been named Canada's new Foreign Minister in a major Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

She is the first Hindu woman to hold the office in Canada.

Anand took her oath of office with her hand on the Bhagavad Gita, a revered Hindu scripture.

The move comes after Carney's recent national election win and his subsequent restructuring of his team.

Anand replaced Melanie Joly, who will now be in charge of the industry ministry.