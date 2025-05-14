Anita Anand, daughter of Indian immigrants, becomes Canada's foreign minister
What's the story
Anita Anand has been named Canada's new Foreign Minister in a major Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Mark Carney.
She is the first Hindu woman to hold the office in Canada.
Anand took her oath of office with her hand on the Bhagavad Gita, a revered Hindu scripture.
The move comes after Carney's recent national election win and his subsequent restructuring of his team.
Anand replaced Melanie Joly, who will now be in charge of the industry ministry.
Cabinet changes
Carney's cabinet reshuffle and key appointments
In the latest Cabinet reshuffle, over 10 ministers were also replaced, bringing the number down from 39 to 29.
However, key figures, including Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Dominic LeBlanc, who oversees US trade relations, retained their positions.
Carney's new team is expected to help foster a stronger economic relationship with the US and build a robust economy, one of the strongest in the G7 nations.
Career highlights
Anand's political journey and contributions
Anand, who entered politics in 2019, is the MP (Member of Parliament) for Oakville, Ontario. Over her career, she has held four key Cabinet portfolios.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, she dealt with Canada's procurement of vaccines and health-related supplies as part of the Ministry of Public Services and Procurement.
In 2021, she became Defence Minister, overseeing Canada's support to Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.
Early life
Anand's academic background and Indian roots
Anand was born on May 20, 1967, in Kentville, Nova Scotia. Her parents were Indian doctors who had immigrated to Canada in the early 1960s.
She graduated with first-class degrees from Dalhousie University, the University of Toronto, and Oxford University.
Before her political career, she taught law at some of the best universities, including Yale University, and specialized in financial regulation as well as corporate governance.