Scotland moves closer toward legalizing assisted dying for terminally ill
What's the story
The Scottish Parliament has approved a key vote on a landmark bill that could allow legalized assisted dying for terminally ill people.
The proposed Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill will now go to the committee stage, where members of the Scottish parliament will examine and amend it.
If it ultimately passes into law, the legislation would put Scotland in the league of countries like Switzerland and New Zealand, which allow assisted dying under certain circumstances.
Details
Bill grants terminally ill adults right to assisted dying
The proposed law would allow mentally competent adults diagnosed with a terminal illness to end their lives with professional assistance.
It has several safeguards, including independent evaluations by two doctors and a 14-day cooling-off period.
Moreover, those requesting assisted death would have to have lived in Scotland for at least one year and would have to self-administer the substance that would end their life.
Proposal history
Liberal Democrat MP Liam McArthur proposed the bill
Liam McArthur, a Liberal Democrat member of the Scottish parliament, first introduced this bill in 2021.
This is the third time Scottish lawmakers have voted on such legislation; the last time was in 2015.
Before the vote, McArthur said he believed "the political mood has shifted dramatically over the last 10 years," reflecting a significant change in public opinion on assisted dying.
Opposition views
Concerns raised over potential injustices under new legislation
Despite increasing support for assisted dying, some opponents claim the bill might not protect vulnerable people enough.
Campaign group Better Way voiced concerns on its website about injustices against people with disabilities and those living with dementia.
According to Miro Griffiths, spokesman for Better Way, "People would feel pressure to die due to inequality; coercion of vulnerable people could not be ruled out; and eligibility criteria would be challenged in the courts."