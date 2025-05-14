What's the story

The Scottish Parliament has approved a key vote on a landmark bill that could allow legalized assisted dying for terminally ill people.

The proposed Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill will now go to the committee stage, where members of the Scottish parliament will examine and amend it.

If it ultimately passes into law, the legislation would put Scotland in the league of countries like Switzerland and New Zealand, which allow assisted dying under certain circumstances.