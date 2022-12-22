Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX December 22 codes: How to redeem

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 22, 2022, 09:54 am 2 min read

Garena's Free Fire MAX is accessible only via Android devices in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX, a popular action-adventure battle royale game, is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, which is currently banned in India. To eliminate monotony, the creators of the game generate free redeemable codes daily which provide access to a wide range of additional in-game items. Here are the codes for today and a guide on you can redeem them.

Free Fire MAX was released by 111 Dots Studio, a Vietnamese gaming company, in September 2021. The frequent updates and free rewards policy has attributed to its popularity among Indian users.

The exclusive in-game supplies include diamonds, pets, skins, protective gear, weapons, and loot crates. These rewards equip players on the battlefield and increase their chances of achieving better leaderboard rankings.

The codes can only be accessed via Indian servers

Players have to comply with a few rules to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. The 12-digit alphanumeric codes are encrypted for a single-time use only. The codes can only be accessed via the official rewards redemption website and via Indian servers. The codes have to be redeemed within 12 to 18 hours after release.

Here are the codes for December 22

Check out the redeem codes for today i.e. December 22. 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, SARG-886A-V5GR, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ. FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P.

How to redeem the free codes?

Head to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy a code, paste it into the text box and click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you the associated reward, which can be picked from the game's mail section