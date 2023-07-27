Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Dogecoin rates

July 27, 2023

Ethereum has risen 1.05% from yesterday

Bitcoin has gone up by 0.69% in the past 24 hours to trade at $29,460.51. Compared to last week, it is 2.29% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 1.05% from yesterday to trade at $1,878.33. It has fallen 1.52% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $572.78 billion and $226.52 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $241.93, which is 1.53% up from yesterday and a 0.39% fall since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.77, up 1.19% in the last 24 hours. It is 14.88% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 3.06%) and $0.077 (down 1.99%), respectively.

Solana is down by 5.95% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $25.26 (up 7.38%), $5.28 (up 1.61%), $0.0000077 (down 0.44%), and $0.77 (up 3.49%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 5.95% down while Polka Dot is flat. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 1.42% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 4.62%.

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Synthetix, XDC Network, Maker, Stellar, and Solana. They are trading at $2.92 (up 12.98%), $0.066 (up 12.59%), $1,266.22 (up 11.18%), $0.11 (up 10.38%), and $25.29 (up 7.34%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.03%) and $1 (up 0.02%), respectively.

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Toncoin, Theta Network, Trust Wallet Token, Dogecoin, and Casper. They are trading at $1.36 (down 4.21%), $0.88 (down 3.37%), $0.99 (down 2.82%), $0.077 (down 1.99%), and $0.033 (down 0.73%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Dai, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $29,473.90 (up 0.77%), $13.30 (up 0.16%), $1 (up 0.03%), $7.97 (up 6.52%), and $5.93 (up 1.92%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, Stacks, The Sandbox, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $4.13 (up 2.58%), $6.09 (up 1.34%), $0.66 (up 1.36%), $0.44 (up 1.48%), and $0.88 (down 3.35%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.18 trillion, a 0.61% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $31.41 billion, which marks a 22.2% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.17 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.18 trillion three months ago.

