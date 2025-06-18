What's the story

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has disclosed that Meta offered signing bonuses as high as $100 million to entice employees away from OpenAI.

So far none of the company's top talent has accepted the offers, Altman revealed on his brother Jack Altman's podcast.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been on a hiring spree, trying to build his company's superintelligence team with top AI researchers from rival labs.