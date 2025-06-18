Vishal Mega Mart shares up 5% today: What's the reason?
What's the story
Vishal Mega Mart's (VMM) shares surged by 5% to ₹133.1 during today's trading session on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The spike comes a day after the company's promoter, Samayat Services LLP, divested a 20% equity stake via a block deal.
The transaction saw some 91 crore shares worth ₹10,488 crore changing hands at ₹115 per share.
Stake
Vishal Mega Mart has surged 21% this year
As of March 31, 2025, Samayat Services held a 74.55% stake in Vishal Mega Mart.
The mid-cap firm was listed on December 18, 2024, and has a current market capitalization of ₹59,560 crore.
Since the beginning of 2025, Vishal Mega Mart shares have gained an impressive 21%, far outperforming the Sensex's year-to-date return of just 4.12%.
Profile
A look at the company
Vishal Mega Mart is a diversified retail company in India, mainly running as a hypermarket chain.
The company's main focus is on offering a variety of products at reasonable prices to middle and lower-middle-income groups.
Their goods categories include apparel, general merchandise, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) such as groceries, personal care products, and household items.
Financial growth
In Q4 FY25, net profit jumped to ₹115cr
In the March 2025 quarter, Vishal Mega Mart posted an impressive 88% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to ₹115.1 crore.
This is a significant jump from ₹61.2 crore in the same quarter the previous year.
The company's revenue from operations also grew by 23.2% to ₹2,547.9 crore in Q4 FY25, up from ₹2,068.9 crore in Q4 FY24.
Operations
Improvement in operating performance
Vishal Mega Mart also witnessed an improvement in its operating performance, with EBITDA jumping by 42.6% to ₹357 crore from ₹250.5 crore in the year-ago period. The EBITDA margin rose to 14% in the reporting quarter, in comparison to 12.1% a year earlier.