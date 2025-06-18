As of March 31, 2025, Samayat Services held a 74.55% stake in Vishal Mega Mart.

The mid-cap firm was listed on December 18, 2024, and has a current market capitalization of ₹59,560 crore.

Since the beginning of 2025, Vishal Mega Mart shares have gained an impressive 21%, far outperforming the Sensex's year-to-date return of just 4.12%.